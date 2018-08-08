Harold N. Spanier, 80, St. Cloud

July 31, 1938 - August 7, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Harold N. Spanier, age 80, of St. Cloud, who passed away on August 7, 2018 at his home. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl, Reverend Gregory Lieser and Reverend Vincent Lieser will officiate. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery in Richmond. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.

Harold was born on July 31, 1938 to Michael and Thecla (Lieser) Spanier in Richmond, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in St. Martin and attended Paynesville High School. Harold was united in marriage to Wendilia C. Schmitz on July 3, 1981 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserve. Harold worked as a distributor for Valley Forge Auto Parts and in maintenance at St. Cloud State University, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Cloud Bishop Zardetti Council #5548, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, Independent Order of Foresters and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where he served as an usher.

Harold was a loving husband, brother and uncle, who loved spending time with his family and friends.

Harold enjoyed giving of his time and talents, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Church of the Week and the St. Cloud Food Shelf. He was an excellent woodworker, who enjoyed any kind of repairs or refinishing jobs. Harold could often be found at Menards, making his daily trip to the store, to get supplies for his jobs. Along with woodworking, Harold enjoyed collecting toy tractors, collecting every model of tractor that his family members had purchased for their farms. He also enjoyed traveling to his time share in Branson, MO and cabin on Lake Minnewaska, where he loved to go fishing.

Harold is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wendy; siblings, Marcy (Dale) Voss, of Waite Park; sister-in-law, Dolores Spanier, of Paynesville and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Delbert, and his beloved German Shepherds, Ginger and Duchess.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Emergency Medical Services and the St. Cloud Police Department for their loving and compassionate care of Harold.