Harlen J. Heying, 84, Waite Park

November 8, 1933 - September 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Harlen J. Heying, age 84, who passed away Thursday, September 27th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Harlen was born Nov. 8, 1933 in Waite Park to Edwin & Rose (Schreifels) Heying. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Harlen married Rosalyn “Rosie” Schepers on Nov. 25, 1954. Harlen lived in Waite Park his entire life and worked for Great Northern / Burlington Northern Railroad for 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, National Association of Retired Veterans, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1400, and was a Police Auxiliary Captain. Harlen enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, traveling, and watching the Twins and Vikings. He was a hard worker, quick witted, and had a great sense of humor. Harlen was very proud of his military service and his work with the railroad.

Survivors include his wife, Rosie of Waite Park; son, Jim (Deb) Heying of Avon; brother, Daniel (Cheryl) Heying of Boise, ID; granddaughters, Emma Heying, Ashley (Jared) Borth and Tiffany Schmit; great granddaughters, Mylee and Quinn Borth; and many nieces and nephews. Harlen was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts and uncles.