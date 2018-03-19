Happy Birthday Puffy! From Meowma

My FIRST real friend in the world was this lady. I found her on the playground at Princeton South Elementary school. Alone...sitting atop the monkey bars. I asked if I could join her. We've been friends ever since.

Kelly Cordes

I remember walks by the Rum River, Making Meow mix Muffins for her cats. Eating her moms delicious Nut Goodie Bars.

I remember being introduced to Amy's best friend, Ann. Who then also became one of my besties. Ann and I met in Mrs. Skavnak's 4th-grade class. She sat two seats down from me, and we were in trouble for talking the day we met.

The three of us started out in the world...on the playground...It was Meowma (Me), Puffy (Amy) and Tuffy (Ann).

Amy Wilder & Kelly Cordes Prom 1984

We celebrated holidays...birthdays...we traveled to Disney World with Marching Band, to New York City with Choir. We went to prom...We traveled, we laughed. We went to college together!

Amy visited me when I had my first son in Kentucky, and brought him a spotted stuffed rabbit, whom we lovingly name Spot. My son Drew still has his bunny, Amy. Still!!!

Amy was supposed to marry my little brother, but he was taken before she decided to settle down.