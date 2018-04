ST. CLOUD -- We officially had just a half inch of snow in St. Cloud Thursday. That brings us to 12.3 inches for the season, which is still nearly 10 inches below normal.

Other parts of Minnesota did see some significant snow, some towns on the Iron Range had eight to nine inches, and down in the Twin Cities metro area, they had two to three inches.

Our next chance for snow is Sunday with about an inch of snow possible.