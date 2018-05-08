‘Hairball’ to Perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

ST. PAUL -- The rock and roll cover band "Hairball" has been announced as one of the grandstand concerts at the Minnesota State Fair. "Hairball: A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock" will take the big stage on Saturday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will sell for $15 and go on sale this Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Other grandstand concerts announced Tuesday by the Minnesota State Fair include Old Dominion on Wednesday, August 29th and Trampled By Turtles on Saturday, August 25th.

The following 2018 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand shows have already been announced: Niall Horan: Flicker World Tour 2018 with special guest Maren Morris (Thursday, Aug. 23), Sugarland: Still The Same 2018 Tour with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell (Friday, Aug. 24), Earth, Wind & Fire with special guest Sinbad (Sunday, Aug. 26); The Beach Boys with special guest The Righteous Brothers (Monday, Aug. 27), Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen (Tuesday, Aug. 28), truTV Impractical Jokers Starring The Tenderloins (Thursday, Aug. 30); 311 & The Offspring with special guest Gym Class Heroes: Never-Ending Summer Tour (Friday, Aug. 31); MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals (Sunday, Sept. 2) and Life Tour featuring Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey (Monday, Sept. 3).