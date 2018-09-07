Hairball Headlines 3rd Annual Rock the Prairie Concert

ALBANY -- The sounds of 80s rock music will be echoing throughout central Minnesota Saturday.

The 3rd Annual Rock the Prairie concert will be held in the Albany amphitheater and will feature Hairball. Organizer Natalie Spiczka says they wanted to shake things up this year going from country music to hard rock.

We wanted to attract that adult/child, and bring some people from all over Minnesota to the little town of Albany and get to know us and see what we are about.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the band Blimp taking stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Devon Worley band at 7:00 p.m. and Hairball at 9:00 p.m.

Spiczkpa says another new feature this year includes outdoor camping.

We had predicted about 25 camping spots, but we are at 36 spots right now and people can see get camping at the gate. It's a pretty big area.

She says they still have camping passes and general admission tickets available.

Tickets are $35 at the gate and camping passes are $75. Proceeds from the event go to the Mother of Mercy Foundation .