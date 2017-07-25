Gypsy Mania Hot Club Performance

RESCHEDULED EVENT TO HAPPEN IN AUGUST

Enjoy "Music in the Gardens" on Sunday August 13 at 3:00. Gypsy Mania Hot Club will play gypsy-jazz music at a free concert down by the Gazebo in Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

THE ENSEMBLE

The ensemble includes jazz violinist Gary Schulte, guitarist Glen Helgeson, acoustic bassist Steve Pikal, and jazz drummer Jay Epstein.

ROOTBEER FLOATS FOR $1

Yummy!!!! Who doesn't love a rootbeer float! Root beer floats available for $1.00.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.munsingerclemens.com .

DO YOU HAVE A LOCAL 411?

If you know of an event happening in central Minnesota, that can benefit the community, a local family, group, or individual, please let me know. I'll take your information and tell our listeners about your event. Send details to kelly@mix949.com.