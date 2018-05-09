Gwen E. Sorensen, 72, St. Cloud, formerly of Glenwood

March 29, 1946 - May 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gwen E. Sorensen, age 72 of St. Cloud, formerly of Glenwood. Gwen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 8. 2018 surrounded by her loving family at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, St. Cloud.

Gwen was born on March 29, 1946 in Glenwood, Minnesota to C. B. “Jim” and Theresa (Glieden) Dick. She was a 1964 graduate of Glenwood High School. Gwen married Henry Sorensen February 14, 1968 in Glenwood. The couple raised their three boys in Montana. Following her divorce, Gwen returned to the Glenwood area. She was employed as a housekeeper for many years prior to being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in 2000. Gwen was a devoted member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Gwen is survived by her sons, Michael (Samantha) of Sauk Rapids, Dale of Great Falls, Montana and James of Staples; three granddaughters, Brittaney, Adelyn and Avery; sisters, Carroll Dick of St. Cloud and Jean Dick and her husband Theodore Collins of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Stacy Voerding and nephew, Phillip Voerding.