Gun Rights Advocates Rally On Steps of Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL (AP) — Guns rights advocates waving American flags and carrying signs opposing stricter gun control took their case to steps of the Minnesota State Capitol.

The Minnesota State Patrol estimated that 2,000 people attended Saturday's event billed as the "Second Amendment Rally." It included representatives from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the Gun Owners Civil Rights Alliance, the National Rifle Association and the state Republican Party.

Participants said they wanted to send a message to lawmakers during the final days of the session that they oppose any gun control legislation.