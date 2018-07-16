GSDC Accepting Innovation Award Nominations

ST. CLOUD -- Do you know of a company or a non-profit that's innovative and creating opportunities for the St. Cloud metro-area community? If so, you can nominate them for an Innovation Award.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is accepting nominations for the 2018 Innovation Awards (I-Awards) for both non-profit and for-profit organizations.

The I-Award recognizes St. Cloud area organizations that are working to solve problems and create opportunities in new and unique ways.

On November 1, four GSDC I-Awards of $1,000 each will be awarded at a GSDC investors meeting. Awards will be given to an emerging for-profit company, established for-profit company, and two non-profit organizations.

To nominate an organization follow the link below. Nominations will be accepted through July 31st.