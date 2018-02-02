GRRL System Library Launching New E-Book Service

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is launching a new eBook/eAudiobook service called Axis 360.

The new system has 500 titles right now, and the library is looking to add more. Jami Trenam is the Associate Director of Collection Development for the library. She says they decided on the new service in part, thanks to several patron-friendly features.

"It places a high value on patron privacy, it's an ADA accessible solution. The product was actually developed with the assistance of the National Federation of the Blind, so it's able to be used by more patrons which is fabulous.

Axis 360 won't require users to create new credentials to access your new material, and won't share any information to promote its' platform.

Since the new service is starting with only 500 titles, the library is looking for new ones through user requests. You can do that via their website, or on the Axis 360 app. Trenam says this helps them adapt the collection to the community.

"We really love to provide what patrons are asking for. So it's a way for us to be really responsive and respond directly to patrons to make sure we're customizing the collection to reflect the interests of the community."

The St. Cloud branch will be hosting a celebratory party Saturday. The party starts at Noon and runs until 4:00 p.m. They'll be doing demonstrations of the new service, so make sure to bring any e-reader devices and your phones.