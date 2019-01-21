Growing Energy Drink Consumption Among Kids Has Doctors Concerned

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud doctor says parents need to lead by example when it comes to how much caffeine we allow our kids to drink.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 30 to 50 percent of kids say they drink at least one energy drink per day.

CentraCare Health Pediatrician Andrew Maloney says not only does the added sugars provide no nutritional value, but the health risks caffeine can also give kids are serious.

There is levels that cause seizures, heart problems and even deaths as you get to the higher amounts. With drinks marketed as energy drinks can have very high caffeine levels in the 400-500 mg per bottle.

The AAP says kids under 12 shouldn't have any caffeine, while kids 12-18-years-old shouldn't exceed 100 mg of caffeine per day. A 12 oz can of Mountain Dew contains about 55 mg.

Maloney says it's important to pay attention to what your kids drink as well as what you drink around them.

They see a parent drinking a high caffeinated drink they think it's a good idea. And of course the marketing of fun flavors is marketed to them. So it has to be a fight to what they are seeing and what you want your kids to be doing.

He says it's important to be a good role model for your kids and if you need to drink caffeinated beverages to consider healthier options like tea.