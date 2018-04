ST. CLOUD -- A group therapy session has been scheduled for teenage girls affected by trauma.

The Village Family Service Center will hold an eight-week session of Project Hope. It promotes healing and increases self-empowerment in young women ages 12 to 18.

The group will meet from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Mondays, April 2nd through May 21st at The Village in downtown St. Cloud.