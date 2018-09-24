SUPPORT AGING DOGS IN OUR COMMUNITY

It's not too late for you to get your tickets to this years event, which is quickly coming up. This Thursday evening, The "Better With Age" Gala will be taking place from 5:30-11:00 pm at Molitor's Quarry Bar & Grill in Sauk Rapids.

The event will include a delicious gourmet meal, red carpet, silent auction, live music from local musicians, and a wine pull! Fun!

THE MISSION

If you love animals, you HAVE to love old dogs. Older dogs have so much to offer and quite often, many many more enjoyable years of life. The event raises awareness of the joys of living with aging animals as well as helping with veterinary care for aging pets needing help.

YOU DON'T HAVE TO WEAR A BALL GOWN

If you are worried that you have to buy a new ballgown, nothing could be further from the truth. We want you to join us. Wear nice pants, a dress, whatever. You don't have to worry about spending a lot of money to come to the event. We hope that you will save that money for the dogs.

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

We hope that you will make plans now to attend. click HERE to get your tickets today. I'll be there! Hope to see you!