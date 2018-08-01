Grey Face Rescue Gets A New Home

Grey Face Rescue- Saving Lives

I was so excited to see my friend Bethie Gondeck's dream of a new home for Grey Face Rescue has been realized. Grey Face Rescue was created to give aging dogs a happy home in their retiring years. So many people give up on their pets after they develop aging problems...either because they can't handle the emotional pain of watching their pet age, or they simply can't afford to take care of a pet that has medical expenses.

Photo by Bethie Gondeck, Grey Face Rescue

The First Indoor Dog Park in central Minnesota

This is exciting news! The new facility will feature the very first indoor dog park in central Minnesota. More details on the indoor dog park to come.

Would you like to become a Foster Parent?

If you love dogs and want to help, there are several ways you can do it. Many people opt to be a Foster parent before thinking about adopting a pet. This gives you a chance to bond with a pet, to see if you can manage their needs, and to see if it's a good fit for your family. Many families find that the Grey Face pet they adopt changes their lives for the better. Instead of YOU saving a pet, the PET saves you.

Supporting Grey Face Rescue

If you are an animal lover, and just don't have the space to adopt; you can still make a huge difference in the lives of these wonderful pets. You can attend one of the many fundraiser, like the Grey Face Facebook page to keep up with events that are happening in the area, or simply make a donation of any size.

For More information

If you'd like to become a volunteer; if you have special skills, like promotions, web design; If you just love pets and want to help around the facility, go to the website and learn more about how you can be involved. Go to: Greyfacerescue.org.