Grey Eagle Man Charged With Sexually Touching Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- An 18-year-old Grey Eagle man is accused of sexually touching a 12-year-old girl. Reece Heinze is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old and who is more than three years older at the time.

Officers on patrol in Sauk Centre Township noticed a car parked behind a shed at the back of the Greenwood Cemetery at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They observed a girl inside who was putting on a sweatshirt and a man putting on his pants.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl gave a false date-of-birth at first, but then admitted she was 12-years-old. Records show she told the officers the two had met three or four times previously. Police say she told them Heinze had touched her buttocks, her breasts and inserted his finger into her vagina.

According to police Heinze knew the girl was 12-years-old and admitted to the sex acts. Records show he is nearly five-and-a-half years older than the victim.