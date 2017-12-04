Gregg A. Carlson, 62, St. Joseph

August 30, 1955 - November 29, 2017



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Gregg A. Carlson, age 62, of St. Joseph, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Church.

Gregg was born August 30, 1955 in Winnebago, MN to Arny and Norma Carlson. Many adventures during his youth led him to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. His fondest adolescent memories were formed working at the Gustafson Family nursery in North Branch, Mn. He proudly served as a field service engineer for GE Healthcare for forty years. His love of the outdoors led him to a life of hunting, fishing, skiing, canoeing, biking, and traveling. He will be remembered for his selfless devotion to his family.

Gregg will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Vicki; children, David Carlson, Steven (Kayla) Carlson, and Daniel Carlson; grandson, Jude Carlson; mother, Norma Carlson; sisters, Joyce Carlson and Janet Carlson; father and mother-in-law, Edwin and Lou Ann Huss; brother and sister-in-laws, Gail (Brad) Morlock, Amy (Mike) Miller, and Kent (Sarah) Huss, as well as countless nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and co-workers.

He is preceded in death by his father Arny Carlson and brother-in-law Mike Moeschter.

Memorials are preferred to All Saints Academy or Cathedral High School in lieu of flowers.