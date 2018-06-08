Great River Regional Library To Hold Summer Reading Program

ST. CLOUD -- Have your kid explore new places and take numerous adventures without ever leaving the house.

The Great River Regional Library is holding their annual Summer Reading Program starting Monday.

The free program is designed to defeat the summer slide and keep kids excited about reading during the summer. Dezra Rittmann says the more kids read, the more opportunity for prizes.

We have a reading record kids get when they sign up for the program. On the one side there is five clocks that are broken down into 15 minute blocks. When they finish their slip they return it to the library for a chance at a prize.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Rittmann says besides the regular prizes, kids also have a chance at a special raffle drawing announced every Monday.

Abby Faulkner is the Communications and Development Specialist for the library. She says besides the reading program, they are partnering with the Yes Network to provide free lunches to kids at the library.

Every Monday thru Friday, the same days at the reading program, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. kids 18 and younger are offered a free hot lunch.

Faulkner says last year they served over 1,800 meals and donated the leftover food to Anna Marie's Alliance.