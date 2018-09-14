Great River Regional Library to Forgive Your Lost, Overdue Items

ST. CLOUD -- Have you been avoiding the Great River Regional Library due to outstanding fines or lost materials?

If so, you can wipe your slate clean this week thanks to the library's "Fines Forgivenss" program.

Starting Saturday you can stop by the library and work with the librarian to review and eliminate your fines and penalties, no matter how long it's been or the damage of the material.

The program runs through next Saturday (September 22nd). You must come into the library, no phone calls will be allowed.