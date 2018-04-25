Great River Regional Library Offering Free Tech Tutoring Sessions

WAITE PARK -- Need help learning how to work your new laptop, iPad or Kindle? The folks at the Great River Regional Library are offering their services to help teach you how to work your new device.

Michelle Goebel is the Library Services Coordinator at the Al Ringsmuth Public Library in Waite Park. She says staff will answer any questions you may have and teach you how to better use your device.

"Some people need help opening a word document, some people may need help requesting and e-book through the Great River Regional Library system."

The sessions run between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thursday and you can get up to 30 minutes of tutoring.

Goebel says they started tutoring sessions about six months ago and everyone who has attended has been grateful for the help.

"Before they come in for that help, they really don't know where to go or what questions to ask. When they sit down with our staff you can see their eyes open and they realize how much this technology can help them."