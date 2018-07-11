Graniteman Athletes Ready to Swim, Run and Bike

CLEARWATER -- A group of very in-shape people will be heading to the beach at Warner Lake Park this Saturday. However they won't be there for a lazy day of sun tanning, instead, this group will be competing in the 16th annual Graniteman Triathlon.

Spokesman Bill Cocoran says if you've always been curious to give a triathlon a try, there is an option of forming a team.

This is actually one of the most fun ways to be involved in a triathlon, you can be a team of two or a team of three and split those up however you want.

And he says, despite how daunting competing in a triathlon sounds, it's actually a sport where you're never too old to enter.

When you show up at a triathlon you'll notice the larger group is the 30, 40, 50, and 60 ages. We've had people in their 70s and 80s each year do the race.

Corcoran says he'd love to see more young people give triathlons a try. He says anybody 12 or older, that can safely swim, is able to sign up for the Graniteman Triathlon.

Corcoran says they have about 250 people signed up for Saturday's event that starts at 9:00 a.m.

Spectators are also welcome to come out and watch.