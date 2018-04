Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Monday's topics included the Twins not landing Darvish, Pitino's leash, why young athletes wear tights and the Vikings denying Stefanski. Guests included Seth Stohs of Twins Daily and John Focke of the Minnesota Timberwolves Radio Network.