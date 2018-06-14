GRANITE CITY RENEGADES HOME OPENER

Yes! They are back! The Granite City Renegades home opener kicks off at 7pm at Clemens Stadium at the St. John's Campus in Collegeville.

This is the Renegades 8th Season. The team is comprised of players from the St. Cloud area. The Head Coach, Brett Weaver and his wife own the team, and they compete in the Northern Elite Football League.

These guys are amazing. I chatted with them last year. They play the game for the soul LOVE of the game. They get down and dirty, they play hard, because football is their passion. On top of it; they are the sweetest tough guys you'll ever meet.

The Home Opener will be played under the lights with the kickoff happening at 7 pm. The event is happening at Clemens Stadium. The Saturday June 23rd game will be played at Husky Stadium with a kick off at 1 pm for their Youth Clinic, where youth compete at half time for prizes.

Saturday June 30th at Clemens Stadium it will be their Military Appreciation game. All Veterans will receive FREE admission.