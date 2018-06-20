Granite City Days Has 4 Days of Family Fun

ST. CLOUD -- The annual St. Cloud city celebration known as "Granite City Days" starts Thursday. The Lemonade Art Fair will be at St. Cloud State University from 11:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., with the opening ceremonies at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday the Beaver Island Canoe Trip starts at 3:00 p.m. and the 30th annual Liberty Bank Block Party starts at 5:30 p.m. at Whitney Park. The featured performers this year are BJ Thomas, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, and The Buckinghams.

Saturday's highlights include the parade at 10:00 a.m., and Sing! St. Cloud at 5:00 p.m.