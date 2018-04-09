Grand Jury Sought in Scheel Murder Case

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Attorney's Office plans to request a grand jury in the case against a man accused of killing his grandparents last month. According to court records, a notice of intent has been filed to convene the grand jury in the case of 33-year-old Gregory Scheel of Paynesville.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office declined to comment citing proceedings involving grand juries are not open to the public.

In Minnesota, a grand jury is needed to consider 1st-degree pre-meditated murder charges. Scheel is currently charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel .

The bodies of the Paynesville couple were found in their car along a rural road in Kandiyohi County March 22, 2018. Wilbert Scheel was found with his arms and legs bound and with a plastic bag over his head. Gloria Scheel had an electrical cord wrapped around her neck.

After the bodies were discovered, Gregory Scheel was arrested when he was spotted walking in the area.

Scheel had been living with his grandparents in the days leading up to their deaths.