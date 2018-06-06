Grand Jury Indicts Fugitive Grandma in Florida Slaying

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman before leading authorities on a cross-country manhunt was indicted by a grand jury in Florida.

Officials in Lee County, Florida, announced Wednesday that the grand jury indicted 56-year-old Lois Riess on first-degree murder. If convicted, she could face the death penalty, but a spokeswoman for the state attorney's office said prosecutors won't discuss whether they'll seek death at this stage of the case.