Grand Funk Railroad to Headline 2019 Liberty Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- Legendary classic rock band Grand Funk Railroad will be headlining next year's Liberty Block Party in St. Cloud. Liberty Bank Minnesota President Mark Bragelman talked about it Thursday morning on WJON.

The band is kicking off their " The American Band Tour : Celebrating 50 Years of Funk Since 1969" in January. Their stop here in St. Cloud will be on Friday, June 28th.

Bragelman says they haven't figured out an opening act just yet.

The Liberty Block Party is part of the city's annual Granite City Days celebration.

Grand Funk Railroad is known for their big hits "We're An American Band" and "Some Kind of Wonderful".