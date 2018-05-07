Grand Forks Police: Mother Killed 3 Children, Then Herself

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) _ Police say preliminary results show that a Grand Forks mother shot and killed her three children and then took her own life.

Astra Volk and her children, 14-year-old Tyler Talmage, 10-year-old Aidan Talmage and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage, were found dead in a rental home Thursday morning after a school asked police for a welfare check. All had gunshot wounds.

Police said in a news release issued Monday that no additional suspects are being sought. The investigation remains open.

Court records show Volk was divorced and had struggled to pay off medical bills.