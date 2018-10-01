Grace Ann Kalscheuer, 103, St. Cloud

December 28, 1914 - December 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church for Grace Ann Kalscheuer, age 103, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Grace was born on December 28, 1914 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Elizabeth (Kilian) Gosmeyer. She lived in the St. Cloud area all her life. She and her husband, Harry, raised four children - 3 sons and one daughter. Grace was a terrific baker and cook. She enjoyed baking pies, bread and rolls which the family as well as others appreciated. When Grace retired after 16 years working for May Printing she enjoyed going swimming, making beautiful quilts, which were raffled off to benefit St. Jude's Mission, playing cards and volunteering with the Greater St. Cloud Area Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for 32 years. Volunteering was a fun experience as she liked to meet people and give back to her community. Grace had a loving and generous spirit. She loved adventure and was always willing to help others in time of need.

She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Albritton; daughter, Elsie Cullen; sons, Gene and wife Marilyn, Don and wife Patricia, Bob and wife May; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry of 60 years; sisters, Mildred Chaffin and Nell Cruse; brothers, Henry, David, and Joseph; son-in-law, Daniel Cullen and granddaughter, Jill Kalscheuer.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Poor Claire’s Monastery, St. Benedict’s Monastery and St. Francis Monastery in Little Falls.

May she rest in peace.