Governor’s Fishing Opening In Spicer Starts Today [AUDIO]
Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. We talked about how the mostly ceremonial event begins today in Spicer, New London and Willmar. The event includes site seeing, golf, dinners, breakfast, a live broadcast Friday and fishing on Saturday. Alyssa breaks down the importance of fishing in the state in our conversation on WJON. Listen in below.
Alyssa Hayes joins Jerry Carlson and I every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. Jerry and I will broadcast live from Zorbaz in Spicer tomorrow morning from 6-10 a.m. on WJON. Tune in.