Governor’s Fishing Opener is Just 2 Weeks Away [AUDIO]

The Governor's Fishing Opener festivities starts is just 2 weeks at Green Lake in Spicer and nearby Willmar. Jerry Carlson and I talked with Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota today. Alyssa had been on maternity leave since December. Alyssa discussed the preparations her office has made for the Governor's Fishing Opener, the Art In Bloom event in Minneapolis this weekend and the 100 miles garage sale next weekend.