Governor Dayton to Name Franken’s Replacement Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will name his pick to replace Sen. Al Franken on Wednesday.

Franken announced his resignation last week amid a growing cloud of sexual misconduct allegations. The second-term Democrat's official resignation date has not yet been set.

Dayton's pick will serve through next year's election when voters will pick a candidate to finish Franken's current term ending in 2020.

A Democratic official familiar with discussions on the appointment told The Associated Press last week that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was Dayton's preferred choice. The Democrat requested anonymity because the deliberations before the announcement were private.