Governor Dayton, Senator Fischbach Meet, Discuss Her New Role

ST. PAUL -- Governor Mark Dayton and Senate President Michelle Fischbach met for lunch at the Governor's house Friday to discuss her new role of Lt. Governor.

In a release, the Governor says they talked about her position as Lt. Governor, and he assured her she would be an "independent Constitutional Officer" and entitled to express her own views on state policies and procedure.

The Governor's statement also says they looked for common ground during the lunch, where they focused on elder care.

They also discussed the Senator's desire to retain her seat while serving as Lt. Governor, Dayton says he requested a legal opinion from the Attorney General, as it is beyond his usual duties.

Fischbach says she is excited to take on the Lt. Governor position while remaining in the Senate.

“I look forward to fulfilling my constitutional duty of ascending to the role while maintaining my responsibilities to the constituents of Senate District 13.”

Current Lt. Governor Tina Smith will take over Senator Al Franken 's seat, as soon as Franken steps down, which he says will happen early next month.