Government Shutdown Impacting Local Residents [PODCAST]

Approximately 4,400 Stearns County residents are scheduled to miss February SNAP benefits due to the partial Federal Government shutdown. I talked with Janet Goligowski from Stearns County Human Services today on WJON. Janet explained that residents requesting food support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cannot access that benefit due to the partial Government shutdown. Money can't be issued because the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has stopped. Learn about who and how many people are affected by listening to my conversation with Janet.

http://stcloudpodcasts.ftp.townsquaredigital.com/Podcasts/Janet%20Goligowski%201-23-19.mp3

Janet Goligowski cautions that the longer the Government shutdown is in place the more damage it my cause in a lack of funding for programs involving housing, training and more.