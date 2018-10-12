Gov. Mark Dayton Undergoes Successful Back Surgery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)-- Gov. Mark Dayton's office says his latest back surgery was

a success.

Dayton underwent a third procedure to fuse several vertebrae in his lower back

Friday morning. The operation was meant to improve the 71-year-old governor's leg

strength and stability.

Spokesman Matt Swanson said Dayton was conscious and resting after a successful surgery at Mayo Clinic on Friday afternoon. The governor will remain in the hospital

for several days of recovery.

Dayton has been hampered by health problems throughout his two terms in office.

He's had three back surgeries, a procedure to repair a torn hip muscle and was treated

for prostate cancer last year. Dayton revealed his diagnosis one day after

collapsing during his State of the State address.

Dayton leaves office early next year.