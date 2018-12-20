Gov.-Elect Walz Names 3 More Cabinet Appointments

ST. PAUL (AP)-- Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz has named three more members of his cabinet.

Walz on Thursday named middle school teacher and union activist Mary Cathryn Ricker as his commissioner of education.

Dennis Olson Jr. , executive director of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, is Walz's pick as commissioner of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

And the governor picked a law enforcement veteran, Inver Grove Heights Police Chief Paul Schnell , as his corrections commissioner.

Walz announced his first five commissioners on Tuesday.

His transition team received nearly 500 applications for 23 commissioner positions at state agencies. His inauguration is Jan. 7.