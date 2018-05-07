Gottwalt Announces Campaign for Stearns County Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- Steve Gottwalt has announced his bid for Stearns County Commissioner. Gottwalt is running for the seat in District 1, which is currently held by DeWayne Mareck who announced earlier that he is not running for re-election.

Gottwalt says his top priorities are engaging newcomers to the community, keeping local taxes reasonable, supporting the neighborhood-friendly development of the Tech high school property, and retraining displaced Electrolux workers.

Gottwalt served as a St. Cloud City Council member for nine years, and as a State Representative from 2007 through 2013.

Gottwalt and his family have lived in Stearns County District 1 for more than 30 years.

Stearns County District 1 is west, north and central St. Cloud.