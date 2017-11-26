Gophers WIn One Of Oddest Games In College Basketball History

BROOKLYN - The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, 89-84, in what will go down as one of the strangest games in college basketball history.

The weird set of events started in the middle of the second half when Gophers guard Nate Mason and Alabama guard Collin Sexton got into an argument resulting in both getting technicals. Mason kept talking and eventually got another technical and ejected from the game. Gophers coach Richard Pitino also picked up a technical during the altercation.

A few seconds later Gophers guard Dupree Mcbrayer and Tide forward Dazon Ingram looked like they were ready to come to blows in front of the Alabama bench. Neither player threw a punch but the entire Alabama bench came onto the court and madness ensued.

Because the Crimson TIde benched came onto the court, the entire bench was ejected from the game. This left Alabama with only five players for the rest of the game.

The oddness did not stop there.

Ingram picked up his fifth foul a few minutes later and now Alabama was down to just four players for the rest of the contest.

Not even a full 60 seconds later Alabama lost another player, John Petty after he injured his ankle. Now the Tide was down to just three players for the remainder of the game.

Despite playing with just three players Alabama actually outscored Minnesota 30-22 the rest of the way. It was not enough as Minnesota won 89-84.