Gophers Top Northwestern in OT

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team extended their win streak to four games with an overtime battle against Northwestern.

The two teams kept it close in the opening minutes, but Minnesota led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Gophers again outscored the Wildcats 15-9 to take a 37-24 lead entering the half.

In the second act, Northwestern was able to rally. They outscored the Gophers in both the third and fourth quarters to tie up the game 58-58 at the end of regulation.

Minnesota led throughout most of the extra period. Noerthwestern battled back to Northwestern only twice. The Gophers held on just long enough to win 73-64.

Kenisha Bell led the team with 24 points. Destiny Pitts was close behind with 21. Jasmine Brunson scored 14 and Irene Garrido Perez added eight.

The Gophers improve to 17-7 and 6-7 Big Ten. They will be back on the court on Thursday when they visit Purdue. Pre-game starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.