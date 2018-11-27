Gophers Suffer First Loss Of Season

The Boston College Eagles beat the University of Minnesota men's basketball team 68-56 Monday night in Massachusetts. The Gophers are now 5-1 on the season.

Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Gabe Kalscheur and Amir Coffey each scored 12. Minnesota struggled with their shooting all night, ending the night at 29% from the floor.

Nik Popovic led Boston College with 18 points on 9-9 shooting in just 19 minutes of play.

The Gophers will play against Oklahoma State at 9 p.m. Friday night at US Bank Stadium. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.