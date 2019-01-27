Gophers Split Border Battle Against Wisconsin

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team split the weekend border battle series against Wisconsin with a 4-3 loss on Saturday after a 9-4 win on Friday.

The Gophers got out to an early lead with an unanswered goal in the first period. In the second, Wisconsin put their first point on the board. With two scores, they took away Minnesota’s lead.

The Gophers answered with two more goals, one to tie, and one to regain the lead. The Badgers scored again to tie the game at 3-3 entering the final period. In the third, Minnesota was shutout, while Wisconsin snuck in one more to win the game.

Minnesota had three penalties in the game. Wisconsin had seven. Each team shot on goal a total of 32 times. Rem Pitlick put up two goals for Minnesota, and Brent Gates Jr. added one. Tyler Sheehy assisted on all three. Mat Robson made 28 saves and allowed four goals.

The Gophers fall to 10-11-4 and 7-6-3 Big Ten. They will return to the ice on Friday, Feb. 1st to host the University of Michigan in the first of a two-game weekend series. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.