The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Penn State 95-84 in overtime Monday night. The Gophers improve to 14-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten with the victory.

Jordan Murphy scored 22 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in the win for Minnesota, while Nate Mason led Minnesota with 25 points and Dupree McBrayer added 24.

The Gophers will play at Maryland Thursday night at 7:30. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.