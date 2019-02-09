Gophers Drop Third Straight to Michigan State

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team lost their third in a row on the road in Michigan on Saturday.

The Gophers fell behind early. In the first ten minutes of the game, they scored only 12 points to Michigan State’s 21. By the end of the first half, Minnesota trailed 35-24.

In the second half, the Gophers tried to rally, but they never closed the gap to less than 13 points. They went on to lose to the Spartans by a big margin, 79-55.

Gabe Kalscheur led the team in scoring with 17 points. Daniel Oturu scored 12 and Dupree McBrayer added eight.

The Gophers fall to 16-8 and 6-7 Big Ten. They hit the court again on Wednesday to take on Nebraska. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.