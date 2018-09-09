Gopher Football Holds Off Fresno

The Gopher Football team improved to 2-0 with a 21-14 win over Fresno State Saturday night. Antoine Winfield Jr intercepted a 4th a goal pass with just seconds remaining to seal the Minnesota win.

Seth Green ran in a pair of touchdowns for the Gophers as their wildcat quarterback. Zack Annexstad threw for 175 yards. His top receiver was Rashod Bateman. He had 6 catches for 89 yards. Senior starting running back Rodney Smith left the game in the first quarter with an injury. His replacement Bryce William's ran for 87 yards on 25 carries.

Getty Images

The Gophers will host Miami-Ohio next Saturday at 2:30 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 1:30 p.m.