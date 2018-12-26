Gopher Football Caps Season With Bowl Win

The Gopher Football team defeated Georgia Tech 34-10 Wednesday in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota led 13-3 at halftime and opened up the lead in the 2nd half. Mohamed Ibrahim ran for a career high 224 yards and 2 touchdowns for Minnesota and Tanner Morgan hooked up with Tyler Johnson on a pair of TD passes.

Tanner Morgan threw for a 132 yards and those 2 scores to Johnson who finished with 4 catches for 57 yards. Minnesota ran for 260 yards as a team.

The Gophers finish the season with a record of 7-6.