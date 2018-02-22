Gopher Basketball Snaps Skid With Win Wednesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-82 at Williams Arena Wednesday night. The Gophers snapped a nine-game losing skid with win.

Senior Nate Mason led Minnesota with 33 points on Senior Night, and Jordan Murphy added a double-double with ten points and ten rebounds.

Minnesota will wrap up the regular season with a game at Purdue Sunday at 3 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 2:30.