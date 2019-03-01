Gopher Basketball Picks Up Key Road Win

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Northwestern 62-50 Thursday night. The Gophers remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble with an 18-11 record overall and an 8-10 mark in the Big Ten Conference.

Amir Coffey carried Minnesota to the win with a 32 point, 12 rebound performance, while the rest of the team shot just 9-32 (28%) from the floor.

The Gophers will face a tough test at home Tuesday when they host #14 Purdue at Williams Arena. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.