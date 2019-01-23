Gopher Basketball Beat At the Buzzer

The #5 Michigan Wolverines tipped the Gopher men's basketball team 59-57 Tuesday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Gophers are now 14-5 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play.

The Gophers held a small lead at halftime, but had to claw their way back into the game in the second half. With the game tied at 57, Michigan's Charles Matthews hit the game-winning jumper as time expired.

Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Amir Coffey added 11 points for the Gophers.

The Gophers will host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. Tip off is set for 4 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.