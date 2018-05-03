Gopher Baseball Honors Perkins for Gift to Training Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The University of Minnesota baseball team will honor former pitcher Glen Perkins for his financial gift to the program's indoor training facility.

Perkins will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Siebert Field before the Gophers host Indiana on Friday night. Prior to that, there will be a brief ceremony to dedicate the Glen Perkins Family Baseball Performance Center. The space opened two years ago onto the existing structure of the ballpark, with batting tunnels, a video review system and a team meeting room.