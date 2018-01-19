GOP Leaders Grant Chairwoman’s Commission Request

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota Republican Party leaders have granted a request by the GOP chairwoman to receive 10 percent commission on large donations.

The party's Executive Committee voted Thursday night to give Jennifer Carnahan the commission retroactive to the final quarter of 2017 in addition to her salary of $67,000. The 10 percent commission on large donations to the party would total about $24,000.

Carnahan has said that she makes less than some of the party's staffer who report to her, and less than others who recently held her position. Carnahan's predecessor, Keith Downey, also received a commission, but it was lower than 10 percent.